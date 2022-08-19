A Dollar Tree was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found four violations at the Dollar Tree Southpark Centre located at 40082, 820 – 3803 Calgary Trail NW in Edmonton that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Rodent feces and urine is found throughout the store and back storage area,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Observed a significant accumulation of rodent feces on flooring and on various shelving surfaces with food and consumer products.”

There was also no hot water available at the hand sink in the employee washroom, the order stated.

This closure order from the AHS was dated on August 11, with a verbal order given on August 11.

There were many other instances of unhealthy or unsafe conditions found by the inspector like “water leaking from the ceiling in aisles one and four” and “two containers are being used to capture the leaking water.”

“There is poor sanitation as observed,” said the AHS order. “With the accumulation of rodent feces, urine, debris and dust buildup throughout the store, storage areas and employee eating area.”

Before the food establishment can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like working with a licensed pest control company to implement an integrated pest management program within the facility to eliminate the presence of rodents.

There were also several foods safe and cleanliness changes to be made before reopening, like ensuring the store, storage areas and employee break area are cleaned, sanitized and maintained in a sanitary manner.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is listed as active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Dollar Tree

Address: 40082, 820 – 3803 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton