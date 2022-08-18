Ripe Tomato Pizza Bar was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found five violations at the Ripe Tomato Pizza Bar located at 429 – 751 3rd Street SW in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of a significant cockroach infestation,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Live cockroaches were observed on floors and walls in the back food handling area and on the floor underneath the food preparation cooler in the front service area.”

Live and dead cockroaches were observed in pest control glue traps in the food establishment, the order stated.

This closure order from the AHS was dated on August 10, with a verbal order given on August 8.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector like the “staff were relocating pest control glue traps set up by the professional pest control operator.”

“There was an accumulation of flour on the floor behind the cooler located along the back wall of the front service area,” said the AHS order.

The report also said that the faucet for the handwashing station in the front service area was leaking. "The cupboard underneath the handwashing station in the front service area was water damaged." Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like retaining a professional pest control company to inspect, treat, and abate the cockroach infestation.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Ripe Tomato Pizza Bar

Address: 429 – 751 3rd Street SW, Calgary