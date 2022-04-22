If you cook it, they will come, and Edmontonians turned out STRONG to try out Dicky’s Barbecue Pit on its opening day in the city.

There were long lines, and the restaurant had a “Sorry, sold out” sign on its front door by 6 pm. Edmonton couldn’t wait to try Dicky’s massive menu!

With over 550 restaurants in the United States and several other countries worldwide, this popular barbecue spot is dipping its toes in the Canadian market with the Edmonton location. We lucked out!

A glance at the extensive menu full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, drinks, and more, all available in flexible combos and daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. These meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy it all. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

So if you missed out on Dickey’s opening day in Edmonton, certainly go back. If demand is this strong, it’s got to mean this food is delicious!

Dicky’s Barbecue Pit Edmonton

Address: 5125 Mullen Road NW, Edmonton

With files from Daily Hive’s Hogan Short