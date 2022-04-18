Dicky’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue concept, recently announced it would be opening its first Alberta location.

It looks like that time is now here and the BBQ lovers of Edmonton can celebrate with the new joint opening on Thursday, April 21 at 5125 Mullen Road NW.

With over 550 restaurants in the United States and in several other countries across the world, this popular barbecue spot is a welcome addition to YEG.

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dicky’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

“We instantly fell in love with barbecue and more importantly the Dickey’s brand,” said Mohammed Hussain, Owner Operator of the newest Dickey’s Edmonton location, in a press release.

“We are excited to bring tasty, Texas-style barbecue to Edmontonians and the community we call home,” Hussain added.

What we do know about this new Canadian Dickey’s is that it will be a 2,000-sq-ft single-storey location with two bathrooms, an outdoor patio, and enough seating indoors for roughly 40 people.

A quick glance at the extensive menu full of smoked meats, sauces, sides, sandwiches, drinks, and more, all available in flexible combos as well as daily deals.

Meats by the pound are great for sharing here, like brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends, or marinated chicken breast, to name a few. All of these meats and more can also be ordered as a sandwich, with different sauces and toppers.

Ribs, wings, and combo plates are also available to enjoy it all. Sides and fixings are the best part of southern barbecue, and this chain has them all, like waffle fries, baked beans, cabbage slaw, fried okra, onion tanglers, and more.

If you love barbecue, you absolutely have to check out this new Texas-style spot.

Dicky’s Barbecue Pit

Address: 5125 Mullen Road NW, Edmonton

Instagram