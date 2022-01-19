6 great delivery options in Edmonton for when you're sick

Getting sick is hard enough right now without having to worry about where to get delivery from. Edmonton has some fantastic takeout options, but if you need food that will make you feel better, we’ve got you covered.

Staying home is the ideal way to get healthy while avoiding spreading what you’ve got to others, so naturally food delivery is often the best course of action.

Here are 6 great Edmonton delivery options for when you’re feeling sick at home.

Kb & Co

If you’re feeling sick and a vegetarian, options become even more limited for Edmonton delivery food. Thankfully, Kb & Co is one of the best plant-based cafes and eateries in the city, offering not just smoothies, bowls, and wraps that are all meat-free and packed with superfoods, but hot teas and wholesome coffees as well. There’s a new one coming to Edmonton soon, making delivery times even faster than before.

Address: 10224 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 5244 Windermere Boulevard, Edmonton

Padmanadi Vegan Eatery

Padmanadi is a convenient and delicious restaurant offering dishes inspired by Indonesian, Chinese, Thai, and Indian cuisine. The entire menu is plant-based; any of their vegetable-heavy, broth-based, and spicy dishes will definitely make you feel better, wherever your tastes lie.

Address: 10740 101 Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 106, 6925 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Pho Song Huong Vietnamese Restaurant

Soup is always a great idea to help us feel better, and the sweet and spicy broth of Pho is a perfect choice. Filled with fresh vegetables and herbs, Pho Song Huong carries some of the best Vietnamese dishes in Edmonton.

Address: 12929 97 Street NW, Edmonton, AB

Ragazzi Bistro

Delivery pizza is truly one of life’s greatest pleasures, and sometimes when you’re sick, that’s all you might want. Ragazzi is one of the best hand-tossed, New York-style pizzas in the city. The perfectly thin crust makes it light enough to never feel like too much when you’re ill.

Address: 8110 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Uncle Ed’s Ukrainian Restaurant

Edmonton is well-known for its Ukrainian food, and Uncle Ed’s might just be the best out there. Cabbage rolls and soup are comfort food just like many of your relatives likely make it, and they’re also great foods to eat when not feeling great. Perogies might not be ideal to make you feel better, but with a hit bowl of borscht, it can’t hurt.

Address: 4824 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Remedy Cafe

Hot teas, cold soothing drinks, and spicy comfort food are all great remedies to help an ailing body. Which makes sense since this spot is literally called the Remedy Cafe. The Indian food here is fantastic, and when you’re sick, it goes down even better with their wide variety of tea and chai.

Address: Various locations

