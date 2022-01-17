Ever since Fuwa Fuwa announced it would be coming to Edmonton, people have been waiting as patiently as they can to try it.

We finally know where the first Edmonton location for this popular Japanese pancake chain is going to be.

The new Fuwa Fuwa outpost will be located in the Strathcona District, near Whyte Avenue. An official opening date has not yet been announced, but it will be sometime this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes (@fuwafuwayeg)

These soft and airy pancakes are bouncy and light with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

The exact address and opening date have not yet been announced, but this is very exciting news about the fluffy Japanese pancake spot everybody’s been waiting for.

Stay tuned for more updates about this new Fuwa Fuwa location.

Fuwa Fuwa YEG

Address: Strathcona District, just off Whyte Avenue

Instagram