6 stunning buildings in Edmonton that'll have you snapping photos
With its storied history and waves of economic boom shaping the city’s architectural landscape, Edmonton is home to quite a few buildings noted for their breathtaking and historic designs.
Here are some of our favourite buildings in Edmonton that are perfect for a moody photography session or just something unique to throw on the ‘gram.
Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
Designed by late architect Randall Stout, the Art Gallery of Alberta is one of Edmonton’s most unique buildings. Its fluid shapes and stainless steel structure were inspired in part by the aurora borealis and Edmonton’s natural landscapes. It’s a must-see!
Address: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
The Gibson Block
View this post on Instagram
We love the look of these flatiron buildings, and Gibson Block is the only building of its kind in Edmonton. A landmark of the Boyle Street neighbourhood, this iconic piece of Edmonton architecture has stood for more than 100 years.
Address: 9608 Jasper Avenue
Jasper Place Library
View this post on Instagram
A dream for photographers, the recently-built Jasper Place Library is stunning, and its ample natural light and seating space give the place an inviting feeling. Plus, it just looks cool as heck!
Address: 9010 156th Street NW
St. Joseph’s Basilica
View this post on Instagram
Built in the early 20th century, the St. Joseph’s Cathedral Basilica is one of the most beautiful churches in Edmonton, with 60 stained glass windows depicting various religious scenes. It looks like something out of a movie!
Address: 10044 113th Street NW
Queen Elizabeth II Planetarium
View this post on Instagram
After many years of neglect, the Queen Elizabeth II Planetarium has reopened after being refurbished, and we love to see it. This unique building is one of Canada’s oldest planetariums, and it’s a beautiful example of modern Expressionist architecture.
Address: 13500 112th Avenue NW
Capilano Library
View this post on Instagram
Paying homage to the ravine it sits next to, the Capilano Library is a stunning space that has received many accolades since its construction, including the 2022 Prairie Design Excellence Award. This is another fantastic place for photographers or those who want to take in gorgeous architecture alongside a good book.
Address: 9915 67th Street NW