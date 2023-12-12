6 stunning buildings in Edmonton that'll have you snapping photos

With its storied history and waves of economic boom shaping the city’s architectural landscape, Edmonton is home to quite a few buildings noted for their breathtaking and historic designs.

Here are some of our favourite buildings in Edmonton that are perfect for a moody photography session or just something unique to throw on the ‘gram.

Art Gallery of Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architecture & Design (@architecture_natural)

Designed by late architect Randall Stout, the Art Gallery of Alberta is one of Edmonton’s most unique buildings. Its fluid shapes and stainless steel structure were inspired in part by the aurora borealis and Edmonton’s natural landscapes. It’s a must-see!

Address: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

The Gibson Block

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍃Yuliya🍃 (@yuliyaarora)

We love the look of these flatiron buildings, and Gibson Block is the only building of its kind in Edmonton. A landmark of the Boyle Street neighbourhood, this iconic piece of Edmonton architecture has stood for more than 100 years.

Address: 9608 Jasper Avenue

Jasper Place Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hcma (@hcma.ca)

A dream for photographers, the recently-built Jasper Place Library is stunning, and its ample natural light and seating space give the place an inviting feeling. Plus, it just looks cool as heck!

Address: 9010 156th Street NW

St. Joseph’s Basilica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Grønnestad-Damur (@wendycatbrarian)

Built in the early 20th century, the St. Joseph’s Cathedral Basilica is one of the most beautiful churches in Edmonton, with 60 stained glass windows depicting various religious scenes. It looks like something out of a movie!

Address: 10044 113th Street NW

You might also like: Edmonton incentivizes new affordable housing through $15 million grant

Fare gates could be on the way for Edmonton public transit stations

You could live just down the street from Connor McDavid for $1.7M

Queen Elizabeth II Planetarium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Marrazzo Photography (@figliadifoto)

After many years of neglect, the Queen Elizabeth II Planetarium has reopened after being refurbished, and we love to see it. This unique building is one of Canada’s oldest planetariums, and it’s a beautiful example of modern Expressionist architecture.

Address: 13500 112th Avenue NW

Capilano Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by urbanyeg (@urbanyeg)

Paying homage to the ravine it sits next to, the Capilano Library is a stunning space that has received many accolades since its construction, including the 2022 Prairie Design Excellence Award. This is another fantastic place for photographers or those who want to take in gorgeous architecture alongside a good book.

Address: 9915 67th Street NW