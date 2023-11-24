10 dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton this December

When there’s a chill in the air, and the Christmas lights shine bright, there’s undoubtedly an opportunity for romance. Nothing feels as festive as the dark, dreary days of December being brightened up by an exciting date on the calendar.

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this December in Edmonton.

What could be a better date for the outdoorsy folks than heading into the woods, finding the perfect Christmas tree, and loading it with decorations? It’ll definitely be a date to remember and a fantastic way to get into the holiday spirit. We have a map for finding the perfect Christmas tree here.

Wandering around tons of local vendors, grabbing some sweet treats, and just spending time with the bf? Sounds solid to us!

Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo with the boyfriend this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light. Cute animals and pretty lights? A date to remember!

Grab some Starbs and stroll through Candy Cane Lane. It’s super cute and is peak winter/holiday vibes in Edmonton. Too chilly for a walk? Hop in your vehicle and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date and time with the one you love, along with thousands of lights all around you.

Are you ready to be dazzled by more than a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? Great, because Glow Edmonton is returning, and it’s an adorable holiday date idea. It’s also the perfect spot to take a holiday pic for the ‘gram!

Hit up a hockey game

Grab the boyfriend and cheer on the Oilers as they play several home games in December. Despite the Oilers’ performance on the ice this year, we love the idea of a date at Rogers Place!

Keep the date vibes comfy and low-key with a trip to one of Edmonton’s coziest cafes. There’s nothing better than chatting over a hot drink in a comfortable chair with your boo.

Cirque du Soliel: Corteo will be in town later this December, happening at Rogers Place from December 27 to 31. Break up the weird lull between Christmas and the new year with a mind-blowing performance!

From the team behind popular Edmonton spot Boxer, Coterie Wine Bar has an extensive wine menu with varieties from across Europe, South America, North America, and more. Wine enthusiasts will love this cozy new bar that just opened in Old Strathcona. Its cozy and romantic vibes are sure to make for a great date this December.