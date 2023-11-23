People are fiercely discussing the worst parts of commuting in Edmonton

Commuting to work isn’t something most people enjoy, but some parts of the trip can make it almost unbearable.

What’s the worst part of your commute in Edmonton? Is it delays on the LRT, construction, or that beat-up minivan driving 10 kilometres under the speed limit that you can’t pass because it’s hogging both lanes?

A post to r/Edmonton on Reddit posed the question to residents, and it got quite a few responses.

The top comment, which won’t come as a surprise for many using this as a part of their commute, was transit.

“When the LRT decides to stop randomly between stations for like 3 minutes and that slight delay means I miss the bus, which delays me by another 15 minutes, turning my 30-minute commute home into a 50-minute commute,” the top comment reads.

“Or going the other way, when the bus decides to blast past my stop five minutes early (or not show up) and then sit at the last stop before the transit centre while the train comes and goes, meaning I get to wait an [additional] seven minutes for the next train.”

Quite a few people had complaints about the roads, primarily construction zones.

“The construction state of the 127th/Yellowhead intersection,” one user wrote.

“Being tailgated on Groat Road every single day.”

“The clusterf*ck on either 170th or 178th Street around West Ed because of LRT construction.”

Another sore spot for commuters was the Whitemud and Terwilliger intersection, which we can attest to.

There were many complaints about other drivers on Edmonton streets.

“People driving with no tail lights or headlights on,” another user replied.