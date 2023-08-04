5 of the best U-Pick sites for berry picking around Edmonton

It’s almost impossible to beat the taste of fresh fruit straight off the tree/bush in the summer.

Typically, prime berry harvesting season runs from July until about mid-August, so now is the prime time to get out there and fill a few pails!

Here are five excellent U-Pick locations around the Edmonton area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prairie Gardens (@myprairiegardens)

This gorgeous 35-acre family farm north of Edmonton has a U-Pick strawberry field and a host of other farm activities. It’s a great place to spend a summer day and best of all, you get to walk away with a ton of fresh fruit!

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

You might also like: UNIQLO is opening a second location in Edmonton this fall

16 of the best restaurants in Banff you have to check out

Oilers' Jeff Jackson shares funny story that shows McDavid's elite work ethic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Horse Hill Berry Farm | NE Edmonton Raspberry U-Pick (@horsehillberryfarm)

Horse Hill Berry Farm, close to Fort Saskatchewan, is a picturesque little spot and offers acres of U-Pick raspberry fields.

Address: 3203 211th Avenue NE, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creekside Home & Garden Edm. (@creeksidehomegarden)

Although there are no U-Pick strawberries or raspberries available at Creekside Home and Garden near Spruce Grove this year, this serene setting offers some unique varieties of berries, including saskatoons, black currants, highbush cranberries, and chokecherries.

Address: 51530 Range Road 260, Spruce Grove

Not to be confused with the berry farm above, Creek Side is located east of Edmonton in Sherwood Park. Here, you can find raspberries, saskatoons, and assorted vegetables and herbs.

Address: 53418 Range Road 231, Sherwood Park

This adorable family-owned farm is open periodically for raspberry picking. Located just south of the Edmonton Corn Maze, you could hit up both spots for the perfect late-summer day.

Address: 51310 Range Road 261 #3, Spruce Grove