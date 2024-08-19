It’s a sign that many people have been wondering if they would ever see again, and it’s now been propped up as part of the Edmonton Neon Sign Museum.

The Alberta Sign Association (ASA) announced over the weekend that the iconic Western Cycle sign was installed, touting it as a “beauty” that is now “shining brightly once again.”

The sign with the funky little biker on it was taken down back in 2020 after the Western Cycle store at the corner of 104 and 124 Street was demolished.

People were so passionate about saving the sign, which sat atop the building for decades, that a GoFundMe was created, which raised $7,700 towards the signs’ physical restoration and engineering.

You might also like: This tree in a downtown Edmonton alley was planted before TV was invented

9 easy hiking spots around Edmonton for your next fall adventure

People lined up at 6 am for the opening of Chick-fil-A's first Alberta location

Another neon piece of Edmonton’s history was installed last June, with the sign of a historic and legendary gay bar from Edmonton’s past being added.