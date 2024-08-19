Back to light: The historic Western Cycle neon sign is up in Edmonton again
It’s a sign that many people have been wondering if they would ever see again, and it’s now been propped up as part of the Edmonton Neon Sign Museum.
The Alberta Sign Association (ASA) announced over the weekend that the iconic Western Cycle sign was installed, touting it as a “beauty” that is now “shining brightly once again.”
The sign with the funky little biker on it was taken down back in 2020 after the Western Cycle store at the corner of 104 and 124 Street was demolished.
People were so passionate about saving the sign, which sat atop the building for decades, that a GoFundMe was created, which raised $7,700 towards the signs’ physical restoration and engineering.
Another neon piece of Edmonton’s history was installed last June, with the sign of a historic and legendary gay bar from Edmonton’s past being added.