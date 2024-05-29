SportsHockeyOilers

Dallas donations to Ben Stelter Fund pass $20,000 and Oilers fans love it

Preston Hodgkinson
|
May 29 2024, 9:46 pm
@m_dan25/X

The donations have kept on rolling in from Dallas Stars fans as the Ben Stelter Foundation has now seen $20,000 come in from the Lone Star State.

This comes after an almost week-long saga that started with the Stars’ DJ playing the Oilers’ victory song “La Bamba” after Dallas won Game 2 of the series. The playing of the song sparked outrage from the Edmonton fan base, who saw it as a disrespect to the late superfan Ben Stelter and longtime locker-room assistant Joey Moss.

Once the DJ, known as Shippy, learned about the origins of the song’s connection to the Oilers, he apologized and urged Stars fans to donate to the charity supporting the memory of Stelter.

The results of that call to action have been nothing short of amazing and the foundation took to social media to thank Dallas for its support.

Oilers fans were quick to accept the apology from Shippy and it appears the two sides are now on good terms, but nobody expected to see this type of response from a rival fan base.

The foundation aims to preserve the memory of Ben, who passed away at the age of six in 2022 after a long battle with cancer, by providing support to the families of other sick kids. During the Oilers’ 2022 playoff run, Ben inspired both the fan base and the team with his journey and popularized the phrase “Play ‘La Bamba,’ baby!” as a victory cry.

To say Oilers fans are touched is an understatement, as many took to social media to put rivalries aside to thank Stars fans and Shippy for their support.

No matter what happens in this series for the Oilers, fans can at least take solace in the fact that a lot of good went into supporting a great cause.

