Dallas donations to Ben Stelter Fund pass $20,000 and Oilers fans love it

The donations have kept on rolling in from Dallas Stars fans as the Ben Stelter Foundation has now seen $20,000 come in from the Lone Star State.

This comes after an almost week-long saga that started with the Stars’ DJ playing the Oilers’ victory song “La Bamba” after Dallas won Game 2 of the series. The playing of the song sparked outrage from the Edmonton fan base, who saw it as a disrespect to the late superfan Ben Stelter and longtime locker-room assistant Joey Moss.

Once the DJ, known as Shippy, learned about the origins of the song’s connection to the Oilers, he apologized and urged Stars fans to donate to the charity supporting the memory of Stelter.

The results of that call to action have been nothing short of amazing and the foundation took to social media to thank Dallas for its support.

Thank you so much @DallasStars fans for supporting kids like Ben and donating to our charity during this fun series! It’s bigger than hockey, and this is going to help so many kids like Ben that are battling cancer. Donate at https://t.co/IIndrhrj1x #texas #dallas #oilers pic.twitter.com/ugh3QerD01 — Ben Stelter Foundation (@BenStelterFund) May 29, 2024

Oilers fans were quick to accept the apology from Shippy and it appears the two sides are now on good terms, but nobody expected to see this type of response from a rival fan base.

The foundation aims to preserve the memory of Ben, who passed away at the age of six in 2022 after a long battle with cancer, by providing support to the families of other sick kids. During the Oilers’ 2022 playoff run, Ben inspired both the fan base and the team with his journey and popularized the phrase “Play ‘La Bamba,’ baby!” as a victory cry.

To say Oilers fans are touched is an understatement, as many took to social media to put rivalries aside to thank Stars fans and Shippy for their support.

You’re a beauty! Can’t wait to go back to Dallas next season!! 🙏🏻🤝🏻 — Dillon (@dilly1094) May 29, 2024

Shippy, you got so many hearts here in Edmonton, We love you. — X-Jen (@JenTiale) May 29, 2024

Hey Shippy. I’m so glad that you were able to be enlightened with an open mind as to the situation with La Bamba and turn it into a MASSIVE positive. This is a W!!!! — JR Entertainment™️ (@JRE780) May 28, 2024

THIS is what a great hockey fan rivalry looks like!, — Brian (@redadair99) May 29, 2024

This is really just so awesome. Very classy response from not just you, but everyone who has donated #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/walPx6mUGs — X – Jen Labelle (@JenRLabelle) May 29, 2024

I wish you were easier to dislike man! #respect 🫡 #LetsGoOilers — leave this blank (@wmmrock) May 29, 2024

In one minute you can change your attitude, and in that minute you can change your day.☀️ Well done to you and all the fans in Dallas who donated to help kids with brain cancer in Edmonton, Shippy.🧡 — Emily (@YYZemily) May 29, 2024

Favorite moment of the playoffs this year! And my team is down by a game in the series! — Rob Giesbrecht 🌻🇨🇦🇺🇦🌻 (@robgca) May 29, 2024

This is what I love about our hockey community. — Bonnie Tucker (@BonnieT18720954) May 29, 2024

No matter what happens in this series for the Oilers, fans can at least take solace in the fact that a lot of good went into supporting a great cause.