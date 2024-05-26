SportsHockeyOilers

Stars DJ apologizes to Oilers fans for using "La Bamba" after Game 2

May 26 2024, 7:41 pm
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers fans have received an apology from the Dallas Stars DJ after he decided to play “La Bamba” after last night’s 3-1 loss in Game 2.

The song has become the Oilers’ win anthem over the past several seasons to honour the legacies of longtime locker-room assistant Joey Moss and the life of superfan Ben Stelter, both of whom loved that song.

The Stars’ use of the song to seemingly mock the Oilers’ loss rubbed many fans the wrong way, who thought it was disrespectful. The team’s music director, who goes by Shippy, took to social media this morning to apologize for using the song and mention that he wasn’t aware of its significance.

Shippy explained that the Stars have their own win song but that he usually plays a song after that pokes fun at the opposing team. For example, he said he likes to play “Chelsea Dagger” after wins against the Chicago Blackhawks and “New York, New York” when the Stars defeat the New York Rangers.

For the Oilers, he found out recently that they play “La Bamba” after every win, so that was his choice here. Shippy says he won’t be doing it again for the rest of the series.

It looks like Oil Country appreciates the DJ’s willingness to listen and learn from other fanbases. Many fans have already reached out to let him know that they accept the apology and recognize it as a simple misunderstanding.

The Oilers will be hoping to hear “La Bamba” many more times in their own barn as they are set to host the next two games of the series in the Alberta capital. However, less is more when it comes to opposing arenas.

