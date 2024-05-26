Stars DJ apologizes to Oilers fans for using "La Bamba" after Game 2

Edmonton Oilers fans have received an apology from the Dallas Stars DJ after he decided to play “La Bamba” after last night’s 3-1 loss in Game 2.

The song has become the Oilers’ win anthem over the past several seasons to honour the legacies of longtime locker-room assistant Joey Moss and the life of superfan Ben Stelter, both of whom loved that song.

The Stars’ use of the song to seemingly mock the Oilers’ loss rubbed many fans the wrong way, who thought it was disrespectful. The team’s music director, who goes by Shippy, took to social media this morning to apologize for using the song and mention that he wasn’t aware of its significance.

Honestly I didn’t realize the meaning/connection behind the song or I wouldn’t have played it. That’s just something I’ve done all year after home wins but I certainly didn’t know the inspiration behind it. I just thought it was a fun win song — WCF Shippy (@ShippySpins) May 26, 2024

Shippy explained that the Stars have their own win song but that he usually plays a song after that pokes fun at the opposing team. For example, he said he likes to play “Chelsea Dagger” after wins against the Chicago Blackhawks and “New York, New York” when the Stars defeat the New York Rangers.

For the Oilers, he found out recently that they play “La Bamba” after every win, so that was his choice here. Shippy says he won’t be doing it again for the rest of the series.

lol we have our own win song. I play a song after our win song to poke fun at the team we beat. Chelsea dagger for the hawks, New York, New York for the Rangers etc. It’s just a bit I’ve done all season but none of the other songs had this type of meaning behind them — WCF Shippy (@ShippySpins) May 26, 2024

It looks like Oil Country appreciates the DJ’s willingness to listen and learn from other fanbases. Many fans have already reached out to let him know that they accept the apology and recognize it as a simple misunderstanding.

FWIW Shippy… I’ve been enjoying your music all playoffs long, you’re an outstanding DJ. We Oilers fans just have a special connection to that song, and I never thought there was any malicious intent. — N (@nick_dece) May 26, 2024

Ok I was mad when I first heard, but it was innocent and accidental and I accept his apology and response! Thank you @ShippySpins for clarifying! I hope the rest of #OilersNation can see this and forgive and move on. It wasn’t meant to be disrespectful! https://t.co/rwAbvFkJhk — x-Mike #BettmanMustGo (@Stelpy97) May 26, 2024

Very cool from @ShippySpins!

Dallas actually didn’t play LaBamba to mock Edmonton and he apologized for not knowing the significance to us. #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/sTCgTkLpfS — ⚜️Lori ⚜️Zeebo⚜️ (@Zu_ZuPetals) May 26, 2024

Shippy is the best in the game. Playing other team’s song is routine. It wasn’t going out of his was to specifically troll this one song.

I get the initial reaction but any reasonable human being can see it’s innocent. — PettyAlley (@AlleyDalley) May 26, 2024

As an oilers fan, I’m game to mock the opposing team, but yeah that wasn’t edmontons songs that’s Joey’s song.

But you didn’t know. That’s fine! We’d really have problems if it happened again though 😂 — ‘BertaBoy (@CowTownOnG) May 26, 2024

The Oilers will be hoping to hear “La Bamba” many more times in their own barn as they are set to host the next two games of the series in the Alberta capital. However, less is more when it comes to opposing arenas.