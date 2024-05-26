Oilers critical of officiating following Game 2 loss to Stars

The Dallas Stars have evened up their series versus the Edmonton Oilers after a 3-1 victory at American Airlines Center tonight.

Oilers fans weren’t thrilled for a variety of reasons in this reason, but perhaps at the top of the list will be what happened immediately following the final horn. With the Stars celebrating their victory, the Oilers usual win song ‘La Bamba’ was blasting in what was an obvious taunting tactic.

They’re currently playing La Bamba here at American Airlines Center after the Stars just beat the Oilers. — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) May 26, 2024

While fans didn’t seem to enjoy the Stars arena blasting their game winning song, however, the Oilers themselves were irritated for a different reason.

A big frustration from the Oilers seems to be the lack of penalties they are drawing through the first two games of this series. Their elite power play unit has had just three opportunities thus far, which Connor McDavid didn’t seem too thrilled about.

“That’s a good question,” McDavid said when asked why the Oilers haven’t gotten more calls in their favour. “I don’t know. That’s a good question.”

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch echoed similar comments, admitting his team would like to see things called in the playoffs the same way they are throughout the regular season.

“I’ve heard a lot in the past, being a spectator, not a part of the NHL, not as a coach, sometimes the standard gets changed a little bit. They would definitely want to make sure it’s a penalty, where in the regular season, some things get let go. That’s obviously unfortunate for us. We’ve got a very good power play and we win a lot of games on the power play. It’s unfortunate for us that it’s tougher to draw penalties in the playoffs than it is in the regular season.”

Regardless of opinions on the officiating, this series is officially tied 1-1, and will head back to Edmonton for Game 3 on Monday. Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT.