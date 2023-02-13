It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Edmonton food events this week in February.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like poutine festivals, soul food dining tours, popular markets, and all of the Valentine’s Day dinners. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in February.

La Poutine Week Edmonton is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Instagram

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (@dtmarketyeg)

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends, it kicks off on Saturday, January 7.