5 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 13 to 19

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
Feb 13 2023, 5:28 pm
It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Edmonton food events this week in February.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like poutine festivals, soul food dining tours, popular markets, and all of the Valentine’s Day dinners. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in February.

La Poutine Week Edmonton

La Poutine Week Edmonton is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends, it kicks off on Saturday, January 7.

When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Feed the Soul

This is Edmonton’s first-ever citywide dining week that features culinary diversity within the local black community.

Dining Week will feature modern and traditional meals at 15 black-owned restaurants, food retailers, and makers.

When: February 10 to 17
Where: Various locations

Valentine’s Day Dinners

Some Edmonton restaurants will be hosting special menus, events, and dinners for Valentine’s Day. Check out some of your favourite spots, whether you have a special date or not, and don’t miss out on the limited-time-only meals.

When: Tuesday, February 14
Where: Various restaurants

Cabinet of Curiosities Night Market

This unique market is inside an aviation museum, but there will also be more than 80 vendors that include plenty of distilleries, beer spots, and food trucks.

When: Saturday, February 18
Where: Alberta Aviation Museum — 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

