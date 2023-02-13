5 Edmonton food events happening this week: February 13 to 19
It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Edmonton food events this week in February.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like poutine festivals, soul food dining tours, popular markets, and all of the Valentine’s Day dinners. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
- You might also like:
- 5 best places to get healthy fast food in Edmonton
- 3 Edmonton restaurants make Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada 2023
- RIP List: 14 notable Edmonton restaurant closures we saw in 2022
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in February.
La Poutine Week Edmonton
La Poutine Week Edmonton is returning in February, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.
When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Feed the Soul
View this post on Instagram
This is Edmonton’s first-ever citywide dining week that features culinary diversity within the local black community.
Dining Week will feature modern and traditional meals at 15 black-owned restaurants, food retailers, and makers.
When: February 10 to 17
Where: Various locations
Valentine’s Day Dinners
Some Edmonton restaurants will be hosting special menus, events, and dinners for Valentine’s Day. Check out some of your favourite spots, whether you have a special date or not, and don’t miss out on the limited-time-only meals.
When: Tuesday, February 14
Where: Various restaurants
Cabinet of Curiosities Night Market
This unique market is inside an aviation museum, but there will also be more than 80 vendors that include plenty of distilleries, beer spots, and food trucks.
When: Saturday, February 18
Where: Alberta Aviation Museum — 11410 Kingsway NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE