"CSI: Edmonton" is coming next year and you can solve a murder mystery

Ready to live out your forensic investigator fantasy on the streets of Edmonton, and help solve a thrilling outdoor murder mystery in the process?

There’s a new “CSI: Edmonton” experience coming on Saturday, June 18, 2022, and you won’t want to miss it if you’ve spent countless hours watching the CSI TV shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CluedUpp Games (@clued_upp)

It’s the latest storyline from CluedUpp Games, which also brought games like “Witchcraft & Wizardry” and “The Ripper” to Canada.

Expect to use your detective skills, codebreaking, and forensic techniques to follow the crime scene investigations. Players will use the CluedUpp app on their phones to play along.

Groups of up to six need one ticket to join and they’re on sale now starting at $56. Plus, since it’s an outdoor event, you can even bring your dogs with you to help you solve the crime. It’s actually extremely welcome that they take part, too.