Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar, a popular spot in Edmonton for authentic Spanish tapas, has opened its newest location in Edmonton.

This is the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind the outstanding Sabor restaurant.

Sabor is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and these tapas and wine bars have proved incredibly successful. The other spots are at Sabor, Highlands, 124th Street, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

This new location opened this week in Ellerslie at 916 103A Street SW.

The menus here can change slightly from location to location, and that just makes each one all the more interesting.

Tapas include delicious shareable dishes like ricotta-stuffed piquillo peppers, serrano and cheese croquettes, and grilled Spanish octopus. There are also extravagant charcuterie boards with a huge selection of cheeses, meats, breads, and more.

It’s more than just small plate tapas, with huge dishes of paella, risotto, clams, and more that are great to have at the table to dish out and socialize over wine and cocktails.

“We are so grateful for the overwhelming support from the community,” their Bodega team stated in an Instagram post.

“So many of you have been in our corner for over a decade and as we get ready to open our doors in Ellerslie – we just wanted to say thank you.”

Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar

Address: 916 103A Street SW, Edmonton

