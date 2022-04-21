The cost of rent in Edmonton has barely changed since March 2021

As inflation continues to skyrocket, Edmontonians can look on the bright side: we have one of the lowest rent costs in Canada, and the cost of a one-bedroom apartment has BARELY budged since last March.

Keeping more of our hard-earned money in our pockets? Yes, please.

The city has one of the best rivers in Canasa to fish in AND the rent has remained low over the past year? We dig it 100%.

Rentals.ca just released its Canada Rent Report and Edmonton has landed as the 30th most costly rental city in the country out of a ranking of 35 cities.

The numbers are even more impressive when you look at Edmonton’s year-over-year increases, with a one-bedroom unit increasing a tiny 0.3%. Compare that to Vancouver’s nearly 14% year-over-year increase or even Calgary’s 10.2% increase, we are doing very well!

A one-bedroom place will cost Edmontonians $1,017 per month to rent, a slight decrease over the previous month.

A two-bedroom bumps you up to $1,260, a small 2% increase compared to this time last year.

Multiple spots in Alberta rank at the lower end of the list, with Calgary coming in at #24; Lethbridge at #31; and Red Deer and Lloydminster rounding out the final two spots. It’s just not Edmonton with some of the cheapest rent in all of Canada!

Based on listings on Rentals.ca, the average rent for all Canadian properties in March 2022 was $1,818 per month, representing an annual increase of 6.6% from $1,706 per month experienced in March 2021.

There are certainly much worse spots to be for your bank account. The cost of a one-bedroom in Vancouver is a whopping $2,280 while a two-bedroom runs at a staggering $3,122. Yikes!