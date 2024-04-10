5 of the coolest libraries to explore in Edmonton
Libraries are a fantastic resource and one of the few public places where people can gather without spending a dime, and we’re pretty fortunate to have a great system of them here in Edmonton.
While we think all of the Edmonton Public Library locations are pretty dang cool, here are five of our favourites:
Jasper Place Library
A dream for photographers, the recently built Jasper Place Library is stunning. Its ample natural light and seating space make the place inviting. Plus, it just looks cool as heck!
Address: 9010 156th Street NW
Strathcona Library
Located inside a historic brick building, the Strathcona Public Library has a cozy, old-library feel—it even has a fireplace! It’s the perfect spot to curl up and enjoy a good book on a cloudy day.
Address: 8331 104th Street NW
Capilano Library
Paying homage to the ravine it sits next to, the Capilano Library is a stunning space that has received many accolades since its construction, including the 2022 Prairie Design Excellence Award. This is another fantastic place for photographers or those who want to take in gorgeous architecture alongside a good book.
Address: 9915 67th Street NW
Stanley A. Milner Library
Though the Stanley A. Milner may appear tank-like on the outside, it is incredible on the inside. Its expansive Makerspace boasts 3D printing, recording studios, laser cutting, a heat press, and much more. The large screen in the library’s foyer is always a treat to look at, and grabbing a coffee there is so convenient, thanks to the Second Cup on site.
Address: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square Centennial Plaza
Highlands Library
This location is bright, airy, and super friendly. As one of the Edmonton Public Library’s newer libraries, it has all of the bells and whistles of a modern library and is a fantastic spot to check out.
Address: 6710 118th Avenue NW