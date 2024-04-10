How Oilers lines could look with McDavid a "game-time decision" tonight

The Edmonton Oilers still don’t know whether or not they will have Connor McDavid in the lineup for an important game against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.

The Oilers captain missed two straight practices over the last few days and was not on the ice for today’s morning skate at Rogers Place. Head coach Kris Knoblauch met with the media before the skate and described McDavid as a “game-time decision.”

“Almost a game-time decision, he was on the ice [by himself] this morning,” said Knoblauch. “Right now, we don’t have a confirmation on if he is or is not playing.”

Yesterday, Knoblauch said the decision would mainly come down to whether or not McDavid wanted to play. He stood by that statement this morning.

“He understands where our team is at and obviously where his body is at,” explained Knoblauch. “I think [head athletic therapist TD Forss] have a good relationship, will have a good conversation and make that decision.”

The injury is not believed to be the same one that forced him to miss two games in late October.

If McDavid cannot go tonight, the team will have to shuffle up its lineup once again. The team ran some different-looking forward lines at yesterday morning’s practice that had Leon Draisaitl filling in for McDavid on the top line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman.

Evander Kane was taking reps on the second line with Adam Henrique in the centre spot and Warren Foegele on the other wing. The freshly called-up Dylan Holloway was slotted in on the third line with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry. The fourth line is still in a state of flux, but a safe bet is that it will be Mattias Janmark playing with Connor Brown and one of Sam Carrick or Derek Ryan.

Defensive pairings look like they will stay the same, while Stuart Skinner appears to be getting the start in goal tonight. The 25-year-old netminder has a 3-1-1 record in five career regular-season games against Vegas.

Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT on Sportsnet.