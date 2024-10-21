EventsConcerts

16 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this November

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Oct 21 2024, 7:55 pm
16 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this November
Zach Bryan/Facebook | Arkells/Facebook

If country, classic rock, and Canadian artists are your jam, then you’re going to love the lineup of bands and musicians heading to Edmonton this November.

From Sarah McLachlan and Arkells to Zach Bryan and Dallas Smith, check out these 16 concerts we can’t wait to check out in Edmonton next month.

Arkells

Arkells/Facebook

When: Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $71.40; get tickets here

The Dead South

The Dead South/Facebook

When: Friday, November 1 at 8 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $52.35; get tickets here

Bonobo

Bonobo/Facebook

When: Friday, November 1 at 9 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $53.25; get tickets here

Burton Cummings & His Band

Burton Cummings/Facebook

When: Friday, November 1 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Starts at $127.65; get tickets here

Prism

Prism/Facebook

When: Friday, November 8 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW
Cost: Starts at $64.40; get tickets here

Cadence Weapon

Cadence Weapon/Facebook

When: Saturday, November 9 at 6 pm
Where: The Starlite Room (Temple) — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: Starts at $31.08; get tickets here

Dallas Smith

Dallas Smith/Facebook

When: Saturday, November 9 at 7 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $63.30; get tickets here

Death From Above 1979

Death From Above 1979/Facebook

When: Tuesday, November 12 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $66.25; get tickets here

Swollen Members

Swollen Members/Facebook

When: Wednesday, November 13 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: Starts at $44.69; get tickets here

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose Rez Kids/Facebook

When: Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: Starts at $44.69; get tickets here

Classified

Classified/Facebook

When: Friday, November 15 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $47.00; get tickets here

Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan/Facebook

When: Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $64.80; get tickets here

Tenille Townes

Tenille Townes/Facebook

When: Saturday, November 16 at 8 pm
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $41.25; get tickets here

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan/Facebook

When: Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $1,492.40; get tickets here

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen/Facebook

When: Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $204.75; get tickets here

Exodus

Exodus/Facebook

When: Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $59.33; get tickets here

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop