16 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this November

If country, classic rock, and Canadian artists are your jam, then you’re going to love the lineup of bands and musicians heading to Edmonton this November.
From Sarah McLachlan and Arkells to Zach Bryan and Dallas Smith, check out these 16 concerts we can’t wait to check out in Edmonton next month.
Arkells
When: Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $71.40; get tickets here
The Dead South
When: Friday, November 1 at 8 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $52.35; get tickets here
Bonobo
When: Friday, November 1 at 9 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $53.25; get tickets here
Burton Cummings & His Band
When: Friday, November 1 at 9 pm
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch
Cost: Starts at $127.65; get tickets here
Prism
When: Friday, November 8 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW
Cost: Starts at $64.40; get tickets here
Cadence Weapon
When: Saturday, November 9 at 6 pm
Where: The Starlite Room (Temple) — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: Starts at $31.08; get tickets here
Dallas Smith
When: Saturday, November 9 at 7 pm
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $63.30; get tickets here
Death From Above 1979
When: Tuesday, November 12 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $66.25; get tickets here
Swollen Members
When: Wednesday, November 13 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: Starts at $44.69; get tickets here
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
When: Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Cost: Starts at $44.69; get tickets here
Classified
When: Friday, November 15 at 7 pm
Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $47.00; get tickets here
Sarah McLachlan
When: Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $64.80; get tickets here
Tenille Townes
When: Saturday, November 16 at 8 pm
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $41.25; get tickets here
Zach Bryan
When: Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $1,492.40; get tickets here
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
When: Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Starts at $204.75; get tickets here
Exodus
When: Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm
Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW
Cost: Starts at $59.33; get tickets here