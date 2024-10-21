16 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton this November

If country, classic rock, and Canadian artists are your jam, then you’re going to love the lineup of bands and musicians heading to Edmonton this November.

From Sarah McLachlan and Arkells to Zach Bryan and Dallas Smith, check out these 16 concerts we can’t wait to check out in Edmonton next month.

Arkells

When: Friday, November 1 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $71.40; get tickets here

The Dead South

When: Friday, November 1 at 8 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $52.35; get tickets here

Bonobo

When: Friday, November 1 at 9 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $53.25; get tickets here

Burton Cummings & His Band

When: Friday, November 1 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino — 300 East Lapotac Boulevard, Enoch

Cost: Starts at $127.65; get tickets here

Prism

When: Friday, November 8 at 8 pm

Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW

Cost: Starts at $64.40; get tickets here

Cadence Weapon

When: Saturday, November 9 at 6 pm

Where: The Starlite Room (Temple) — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: Starts at $31.08; get tickets here

Dallas Smith

When: Saturday, November 9 at 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $63.30; get tickets here

Death From Above 1979

When: Tuesday, November 12 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $66.25; get tickets here

Swollen Members

When: Wednesday, November 13 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: Starts at $44.69; get tickets here

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

When: Thursday, October 3 at 8 pm

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: Starts at $44.69; get tickets here

Classified

When: Friday, November 15 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $47.00; get tickets here

Sarah McLachlan

When: Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $64.80; get tickets here

Tenille Townes

When: Saturday, November 16 at 8 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $41.25; get tickets here

Zach Bryan

When: Sunday, November 17 and Monday, November 18 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $1,492.40; get tickets here

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

When: Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $204.75; get tickets here

Exodus

When: Saturday, November 30 at 7 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Starts at $59.33; get tickets here