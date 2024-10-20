The Edmonton Oilers went through quite a bit of change over the summer and some of the players they let go are off to hot starts with their new teams.

As we enter the middle of October, the new NHL season is now well underway and players getting used to their new teams are finally starting to settle in. For the Oilers, Jeff Skinner has been among the team’s most productive forwards with a pair of goals and four points through six games.

Yet, the team remains in a precarious situation with a 2-4-0 record to open the season. Edmonton lost quite a bit of youth and speed over the offseason and those players may now have the Oilers second-guessing as they blossom elsewhere.

Here are three former Oilers who have been enjoying fresh starts with their new teams.

Philip Broberg

If there is one player the Oilers may regret losing over the summer, it’s probably defenceman Philip Broberg.

Broberg signed an offer sheet with the St. Louis Blues back in August that carried a hefty cap hit of $4.5 million over two seasons. A cap-strapped Oilers team wasn’t willing to match that contract and opted to let him go to St. Louis.

At the time, Broberg had just 81 NHL games under his belt despite being drafted eighth overall by the Oilers in 2019. He had a great stint with the club in last season’s run to the Stanley Cup, but he was largely seen as an unproven player.

Well, just six games into his tenure with the Blues and it’s looking like Broberg may be blossoming as a top-four defender. The 23-year-old Swede is a point-per-game with his new team with a goal and five assists.

PHILIP BROBERG DIDN'T NEED MUCH TIME TO MAKE AN IMPACT. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/XUAew8HwTz — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 8, 2024

He has also been playing on the team’s top pair alongside Justin Faulk.

Ryan McLeod

A lot of hockey fans weren’t quite sure what the Buffalo Sabres were doing when they traded top prospect Matthew Savoie to the Oilers in exchange for speedy centreman Ryan McLeod, but early returns are looking good.

McLeod had become a fixture in the Oilers bottom-six over the last couple of seasons and while he was a useful piece, the team decided that there was no more room for him with Adam Henrique signing an extension in Edmonton.

With that, they opted to trade McLeod to the Sabres to bolster their prospect pipeline. While Savoie has started the season in the AHL, McLeod has been filling the net in Buffalo.

After a slow start, the 25-year-old McLeod has notched goals in three straight games for the Sabres and has four points through his first seven games in Buffalo.

He struggled to finish off plays while a member of the Oilers, something that doesn’t appear to be a problem with his new team early on.

Dylan Holloway

It may not seem like Holloway is off to a great start with the Blues, with just a goal and two points through six games, but he’s been looking pretty good of late.

Like Broberg, Holloway also signed an offer sheet with St. Louis over the offseason. That offer saw the Alberta native sign a two-year deal that carried a cap hit of $2.2 million and went unmatched by the Oilers.

He factored in Broberg’s first goal of the season in the Blues’ opener and just recently scored his first with St. Louis on Saturday night on a nasty between-the-legs goal. Broberg, of course, had the assist.

We offer you Dylan Holloway's first goal as a Blue, assisted by Philip Broberg. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/MSEBPXfOiR — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 20, 2024

While he hasn’t cracked the Blues’ top six, Holloway looks every bit like the player he was during last year’s run to the cup.