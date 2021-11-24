Community Taps & Pizza set to open an Edmonton location in early 2022

Ready for a new spot to grab a beer and a delicious slice of pizza? Community Taps & Pizza is gearing up to open its first-ever Edmonton location.

The restaurant-pub concept will be launching in early 2022 at 8232 Gateway Boulevard NW, right above El Cortez.

Its menu will focus on pizza, with an emphasis on its state-of-the-art pizza oven imported from Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Community Taps + Pizza (@community.yvr)

There will be eight beers on tap, with a separate cooler that will sell local canned beer for takeout orders.

It will serve up pizza and brews in late January, after an opening date sometime this month.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.