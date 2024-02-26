Two awesome career fairs are happening in Edmonton this month

If you’re looking for a new job in the Edmonton area, this month could be your lucky break as there are two career fairs taking place this March.

So whether you’re looking to make a little extra cash through a part-time gig or are ready for a big change, these career fairs may have exactly what you’re looking for:

Get in front of hiring managers and recruiters at the Edmonton Career Fair, taking place at the Edmonton Convention Centre in mid-March. Dozens of exhibitors will be at this event, including Qualico, Bayshore Home Health Care, Vector Construction, Canadian National Railway, and many more.

Still searching for a career path to choose? Chat with one of several colleges coming to the Edmonton Career Fair.

When: Thursday, March 14, from 10 am until 2 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton

Head to the Edmonton Expo Centre on March 12, where the Jobs Canada Career Fair is taking place, with plenty of opportunities to network with exhibitors, recruiters, and post-secondary institutions. This event will include names like Dexterra Group, Sureway Construction, Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority, The Liebherr Group, and more.

When: Tuesday, March 12, from 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW