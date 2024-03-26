10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this April
April is nearly here, and things are sure heating up in Edmonton.
From film and art festivals to markets and more, here are 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this April.
So many Oilers games
What: The NHL regular season comes to an end this month, and the Oilers have a handful of home games this April at Rogers Place. Cheer them on as we head into playoff season!
When: April 5, 10, 12, 13, and 15
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Edmonton Music Speech & Arts Festival
What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 115th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!
When: April 15 to May 1
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Cost: Free
Jurassic Quest
What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
When: April 26 to 28
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm
Cost: Start at $30.12
Dreamspeakers International Film Festival
What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. Take a deep dive and be captivated by the diverse range of Indigenous cultures at this unique film festival.
Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library
When: April 26 to 28
Cost: TBA; find ticket info here
The Magical Music of Harry Potter
What: Calling all wizards! Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for a musical adventure through scores of the iconic Harry Potter film series.
When: April 10, 11 and 13
Where: The Winspear Centre — 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Start at $33.10; get tickets here
Edmonton Tattoo and Arts Festival
What: Head to the Edmonton EXPO Centre this month, where the (fully licensed!) Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is taking place! This event features more than 450 of the best international, local, and national artists, with contests, exhibits and tattoos taking place all weekend long!
When: April 19 to 21
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue
Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: February 15 to April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival
What: The Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival is a one-day event featuring more than 30 distilleries to sample from, with more than 100 different spirits. Plus, enjoy eats from local restaurants, live music on the mainstage, flair bartending shows, cocktail-making classes, and more.
When: April 27 from 1 to 10 pm
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
Cost: $23-28; get tickets here
Edmonton Punk Rock Flea Market
What: This event focuses on underground art, alternative fashion, and anything surrounding alternative culture. It is a place to give like-minded artists, creators, and vendors a place to showcase their creations.
When: April 14 from noon to 5 pm
Where: Steele Heights Community League — 5825 140th Avenue
Cost: Free
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter