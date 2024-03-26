April is nearly here, and things are sure heating up in Edmonton.

Between the start of the NHL playoff season and everything else happening around town, it’s looking like a pretty exciting month in Edmonton, and boy, are we glad we can finally get outdoors to enjoy it.

From film and art festivals to markets and more, here are 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this April.

What: The NHL regular season comes to an end this month, and the Oilers have a handful of home games this April at Rogers Place. Cheer them on as we head into playoff season!

When: April 5, 10, 12, 13, and 15

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 115th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!

When: April 15 to May 1

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 26 to 28

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7 pm

Cost: Start at $30.12

What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. Take a deep dive and be captivated by the diverse range of Indigenous cultures at this unique film festival.

Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library

When: April 26 to 28

Cost: TBA; find ticket info here

What: Calling all wizards! Join the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra for a musical adventure through scores of the iconic Harry Potter film series.

When: April 10, 11 and 13

Where: The Winspear Centre — 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Start at $33.10; get tickets here

What: Head to the Edmonton EXPO Centre this month, where the (fully licensed!) Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival is taking place! This event features more than 450 of the best international, local, and national artists, with contests, exhibits and tattoos taking place all weekend long!

When: April 19 to 21

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: February 15 to April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: The Alberta Spirits & Cocktail Festival is a one-day event featuring more than 30 distilleries to sample from, with more than 100 different spirits. Plus, enjoy eats from local restaurants, live music on the mainstage, flair bartending shows, cocktail-making classes, and more.

When: April 27 from 1 to 10 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

Cost: $23-28; get tickets here

What: This event focuses on underground art, alternative fashion, and anything surrounding alternative culture. It is a place to give like-minded artists, creators, and vendors a place to showcase their creations.

When: April 14 from noon to 5 pm

Where: Steele Heights Community League — 5825 140th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter