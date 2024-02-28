This website is essentially a directory for all the playgrounds in Edmonton

There’s a website that is essentially a directory for playgrounds in Edmonton, complete with a map and all the features found at each playground.

Edmonton Playgrounds was created by Jill Footz, a mom and television producer who started the site as an Instagram page in 2020. The idea came to her after writing blogs for an organization, inspiring her to start her own.

“I had thousands of playground photos on my phone because the girls and I love playgrounds; we were always going to new playgrounds,” Footz explained, adding she launched the page shortly after early COVID-19 restrictions were lifted to allow playgrounds to reopen.

“That first summer, there were very few summer camps for kids. People weren’t travelling and were looking for anything. It was just kind of the right time — it took off because it filled a need where people were like, ‘Well, we can go to playgrounds because it’s something we can do that isn’t affected by COVID.'”

Following the success of the Instagram page, she created the website in 2022, with more than 400 playgrounds listed — and counting.

The different selections on the site make it super easy to find a playground suitable for any need, with the ability to filter through options such as whether or not the playground has a zipline, the type of ground cover, and amenities like washrooms, or nearby schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Playgrounds (@edmontonplaygrounds)

“There are buttons on my homepage where people can search for those popular pieces of equipment like tandem swings; diggers are very popular, ziplines and zipline spinners are really popular, and spray parks. I’ve added a few other features like, for example, pump tracks or bike tracks. That’s something that is being connected more to playgrounds.”

Live out of town? Looking to broaden your playground horizons? The website also includes a host of playgrounds outside Edmonton, including ones in Stony Plain, St. Albert, Leduc, and more.

Plus, it even includes indoor playgrounds and toboggan hills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Playgrounds (@edmontonplaygrounds)

So, if you have some little playground enthusiasts in your life, be sure to check it out here!