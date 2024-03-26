Seafood time: Direct flights to New Brunswick from Edmonton are just $346 roundtrip

If you’ve always dreamed of visiting the Maritimes, this could be your chance, with some great flight deals on tap from Edmonton to New Brunswick later this year.

The flights are nonstop both ways and are with WestJet, with dates from Edmonton to Moncton available in May and June.

While in New Brunswick, you can fill your travels with stops at the Bay of Fundy, Hopewell Rocks, Kingsbrae Garden, Mount Carleton Provincial Park, and tons of dining and shopping opportunities, too. Get your fill on all the seafood you can while out there!

According to Google Flights, prices for these flights are currently low, sitting at just over $300 cheaper than usual for the search time we used in June.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Moncton, New Brunswick (YQM) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare — the best deals seem to be in May, but June also has lower-price options

The lowest price we found was $346 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing June 4, returning June 11

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!