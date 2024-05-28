The City of Edmonton is hiring for tons of jobs and some pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck: the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City of Edmonton has hundreds of jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from gardeners to peace officers to a project coordinator.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Electro Vehicle mechanic

Who should apply: Do you like working with your hands and know a thing or two about electric vehicles? Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) is looking for a Red Seal heavy-duty or automotive mechanic to join its team and keep ETS vehicles and the entire transit system moving.

Salary: Training rate: $45.57 per hour, post-training rate: $48.31 per hour

Emergency communications officer

Who should apply: If you thrive in a stressful, fast-paced environment, the City is accepting multiple applications for its Emergency Communications and Operations Management Branch. Emergency communications officers rotate between three distinctive roles: answering/triaging 911 calls, evaluating police emergency and non-emergency calls, and dispatching police and specialized units.

Salary: $69,741 to $87,205 per year

Environmental engineer

Who should apply: Engineers passionate about adapting Edmonton to the impacts of climate change and taking a lead in climate solutions. This role will manage and support projects, initiatives and programs that directly support goals and actions contained within the City’s Climate Adaptation Strategy.

Salary: $78,245 to $111,778 per year

Communications advisor

Who should apply: Have a way with words? In this role, you’d lead communications activities and provide strategic advice to the City Manager and executive leadership team, the Chief of Staff office, and various other City teams. Duties would include, but not be limited to, creating copy and visuals for multiple social media platforms, implementing marketing and communications strategies, and working with clients, designers, printers, and vendors.

Salary: $78,935 to $99,470 per year

Auditor

Who should apply: This office is responsible for providing internal audit services to the City of Edmonton to ensure that the public receives value for money in processes and activities undertaken by City departments. In this role, you’d be involved in various projects to improve the City’s governance, risk management, and control processes.

Salary: $76,660 to $109,514 per year

Carpenter

Who should apply: If you’re a Journeyman Carpenter, the City of Edmonton is looking for someone to join its Facility Maintenance Services team to maintain, repair, alter and install all types of structures.

Salary: $64,846.49 to $81,510.89 per year

LRT Cleaner

Who should apply: This is an absolutely critical job position. This role is responsible for cleaning the interior of transit vehicles, sweeping and mopping, disinfecting handrails and seats, emptying garbage, reporting damage, and turning in lost and found items daily.

Salary: $45,650 to $53,756 per year

Labour relations consultant

Who should apply: As a labour relations consultant, you’ll provide labour relations advice to clients on performance management, setting performance expectations and disciplinary advice, identifying and providing advice and strategies to balance risk and outcomes, and working closely with key stakeholders in the City of Edmonton’s labour network.

Salary: $74,427 to $106,325 per year

