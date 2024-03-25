A penthouse in St. Albert with a HUGE patio is listed for a cool $1.6M

A penthouse with a MASSIVE patio is up for grabs. The St. Albert property is on the market for a crisp $1,600,000.

Located at #930 200 Bellerose Drive, just outside of Edmonton, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse was built in 2020 and offers up more than 2,400 square feet of living space, along with a whopping 1,400 square-foot patio.

It also has towering 14-foot-tall ceilings, a den in addition to the two bedrooms, huge windows, and a dazzling kitchen with a large island complete with quartz counters, of course!

The living room is completely spacious and has a fireplace along with access to the crown jewel of the property, that 1,400-square-foot patio. Just look at all that space — some serious beer-pong games could go down there!

The listing also states that there is “ample” in-suite storage and three titled storage units, plus a private two-car garage located in the parkade.

The primary bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and spa-like five-piece ensuite with in-floor heat, dual sinks, a soaker tub, a steam shower, and in-suite laundry.

The building’s amenities include a two-storey fitness area, a social hall and lounges, a rooftop terrace, and a guest suite.

The building is also super close to the river walk trail system in St. Albert, perfect for getting those summer runs in.

If you did (or do) have the cash to spare to buy this penthouse in St. Albert, would you? Let us know in the comments below.