Be prepared for all kinds of weather this week because Edmonton is in for a roller coaster with a 25°C temperature difference.

While today’s high will only reach 2°C, tomorrow will warm into the double-digits, though it will be very short-lived as temperatures slide back into the negatives Wednesday evening, with a chance of flurries and a low of 6°C.

The week’s lowest point will come Friday evening, with the low pegged at -12°C.

However, come Easter Monday, we’ll be back into double-digits with a sunny high of 13°C, as predicted by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Between the warmest and coldest points of the week, that’s a 25°C difference in the temperature!

In addition to Wednesday evening’s snowfall, a chance of flurries is also expected on Thursday, with the high reaching -3°C.

So, keep your snow brush handy and be prepared for anything!