NewsWeather

Weather roller coaster in store for Edmonton this week with 25°C temp swing

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 26 2024, 3:54 pm
Weather roller coaster in store for Edmonton this week with 25°C temp swing

Be prepared for all kinds of weather this week because Edmonton is in for a roller coaster with a 25°C temperature difference.

While today’s high will only reach 2°C, tomorrow will warm into the double-digits, though it will be very short-lived as temperatures slide back into the negatives Wednesday evening, with a chance of flurries and a low of 6°C.

The week’s lowest point will come Friday evening, with the low pegged at -12°C.

However, come Easter Monday, we’ll be back into double-digits with a sunny high of 13°C, as predicted by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Between the warmest and coldest points of the week, that’s a 25°C difference in the temperature!

ECCC

In addition to Wednesday evening’s snowfall, a chance of flurries is also expected on Thursday, with the high reaching -3°C.

So, keep your snow brush handy and be prepared for anything!

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop