"GTA ignorance": People spill on why some Canadians trash talk Edmonton

A recent Reddit post has sparked a conversation regarding what kind of trash-talking happens when it comes to Edmonton and what people think may spur the negativity.

Landing in r/AskACanadian, the post simply states, “Why does Edmonton get so much hate?” with the poster adding that they have never been to YEG, but it reminds them of an “up and coming rust belt city in the US like Milwaukee or St Paul or Detroit or Pittsburgh. Cold yes, but inexpensive and you have popular sports teams there. Also it gets a lot of days of sunshine and has the river valley.”

The post has garnered hundreds of comments — some of which may resonate with our Edmonton readers, or perhaps leave you shaking your head.

Others chose to highlight what they love about Edmonton, as well as mentioning the rivalry Between Edmonton and Calgary (remember when the Oilers booted the Flames out of the playoffs a couple of years back? Good times).

Do you think Edmonton gets trash-talked too often by other Canadians, and if so, why? Let us know in the comments below.