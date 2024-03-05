9 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this March
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this March.
Nothing beats scoring a nice affordable flight, and we have rounded up nine spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter sticks around a little longer.
It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?
Nashville
Airline: Air Canada
When: March 31 to April 9
Cost: $363
San Francisco
Airline: Air Canada
When: March 30 to April 8
Cost: $394
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: March 14 to 21
Cost: $323
Vancouver
Airline: Flair
When: March 14 to 23
Cost: $128
Toronto
Airline: Porter
When: March 30 to April 5
Cost: $280
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: March 9 to 15
Cost: $297
Atlanta
Airline: Air Canada
When: March 31 to April 9
Cost: $316
Phoenix
Airline: Flair
When: March 11 to 20
Cost: $223
Victoria
Airline: Flair, Air North
When: March 18 to 25
Cost: $312
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went for a week-long trip that began in March.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!