9 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this March

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this March.

Nothing beats scoring a nice affordable flight, and we have rounded up nine spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter sticks around a little longer.

It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?

Nashville

Airline: Air Canada

When: March 31 to April 9

Cost: $363

San Francisco

Airline: Air Canada

When: March 30 to April 8

Cost: $394

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: March 14 to 21

Cost: $323

Vancouver

Airline: Flair

When: March 14 to 23

Cost: $128

Toronto

Airline: Porter

When: March 30 to April 5

Cost: $280

Cancun

Airline: Flair

When: March 9 to 15

Cost: $297

Atlanta

Airline: Air Canada

When: March 31 to April 9

Cost: $316

Phoenix

Airline: Flair

When: March 11 to 20

Cost: $223

Victoria

Airline: Flair, Air North

When: March 18 to 25

Cost: $312

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went for a week-long trip that began in March.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!