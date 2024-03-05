NewsTravel Deals

9 cheap roundtrip flights from Edmonton for under $400 this March

Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 5 2024, 4:55 pm
Travel Stock/Shutterstock | Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this March.

Nothing beats scoring a nice affordable flight, and we have rounded up nine spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter sticks around a little longer.

It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?

Nashville

flight deals

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: March 31 to April 9
Cost: $363

San Francisco

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: March 30 to April 8 
Cost: $394

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 14 to 21 
Cost: $323

Vancouver

downtown vancouver skyline false creek winter

Alphonse Tran/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 14 to 23
Cost: $128

Toronto

Toronto rents

brunocoelho/Shutterstock

Airline: Porter
When: March 30 to April 5
Cost: $280

Cancun

Cancun, Mexico (Shutterstock)

Airline: Flair
When: March 9 to 15
Cost: $297

Atlanta

calgary atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia (Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Airline: Air Canada
When: March 31 to April 9
Cost: $316

Phoenix

Edmonton flights winter

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 11 to 20
Cost: $223

Victoria

Forbes Victoria

Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair, Air North
When: March 18 to 25
Cost: $312

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went for a week-long trip that began in March.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

