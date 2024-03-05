Forbes names county near Edmonton one of Canada's best employers

Forbes has released its list of Canada’s Best Employers for 2024, and a municipality just east of Edmonton made the top 100.

At number 60 on the list of 300 employers, Strathcona County is the only municipality in Western Canada to be recognized by the business magazine. Also to make the list is NAIT, at number 68.

“Strathcona County offers a range of benefits and opportunities for its more than 2,000 employees,” the county wrote in a news release.

“This reflects its commitment to providing a positive and supportive work environment for its employees, and its dedication to delivering high-quality services and programs to its residents and businesses.”

The annual ranking, according to Forbes, is primarily based on a survey of more than 40,000 people working for Canadian organizations that employ at least 500 people.

Respondents were asked to rate employers on a variety of factors, including salary, job flexibility, opportunities for promotion, on-the-job training, and gender pay equity. Those surveyed were also asked whether they would recommend their employer to others and were also asked to rate other employers in their industry.

Other Alberta companies to round up the top 100 include Acuren in Sherwood Park, Western Financial Group out of High River, and Mount Royal University in Calgary.