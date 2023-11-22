Deal alert: You can fly roundtrip to Paris from Edmonton for just $557 right now

Make your France dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Paris for just $557 roundtrip.

WestJet is now offering flights from Edmonton to Paris for a mere $557 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the city of love is a staggering $710 more.

If you have been debating going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a good amount of cash while doing it.

You can check out The Louvre, the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, the Arc de Triomphe, take a stroll along the Seine River, and, of course, see the Eiffel Tower.

You are still saving a good chunk of change compared to other options. Air Canada offers a flight for $828, while a trip requiring multiple airlines, including WestJet and Azores Airlines, charges just over $1,450. Go with the WestJet flight, folks!

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Paris (CDG). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in January into February.

The lowest price we found was $557 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing January 28, returning February 5.

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.