A massive new exhibit is coming to the Royal Alberta Museum

A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) is in order, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor coming to Edmonton in February 2024.

The international feature exhibition is titled Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia, and will give visitors the chance to check out scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, that are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the vast scope and accomplishments of the fascinating empire.

Angkor’s empire and monuments to the gods are known as some of the most remarkable achievements in human history, and was a bustling community of elite craftsmen, ruling class members, and a specialized priesthood.

Impressive temples like Angkor Wat towered over immense cities constructed from wood; cities that have all but vanished, according to the RAM.

You can marvel at over 120 objects and treasures, many of which are on tour for the first time, through a lens of science and discovery.

There will also be hands-on interactive activities to do like building a temple, touching a sculpture, or flexing your archaeological detective skills.

“The overall experience of this exhibition is truly spectacular, capturing the magnitude and beauty of Angkor alongside the rich history and artifacts of the Khmer people,” said Meaghan Patterson, Executive Director, Royal Alberta Museum in a news release.

“We’re so honoured to host this important exhibition and share a deeper understanding of the history of Angkor with Alberta.”

The exhibit will run from February 23 until July 28, 2024, with RAM adding tickets will go on sale soon.