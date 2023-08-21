Chipotle Mexican Grill announced some big expansion plans for the Canadian market last year, and Calgary was luckily on the list!

The American chain of fast-casual restaurants was planning new locations in BC and Ontario in 2022, and now YYC is getting one, making it a first for Alberta.

This new outpost will be located in the Sunridge area at 2791 32nd Avenue NE, officially opening on September 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipotle Canada (@chipotlecanada)

If you’ve never been to this chain before, you walk in and start by choosing how you want your meal, whether it’s a customizable burrito, taco, bowl, salad, or more. Then you choose a protein, whether it’s steak, chicken, a vegetarian alternative, etc. Then it’s rice, beans, and whatever other fillers you want, from fajita veggies to lettuce to salad to guacamole and more.

This is a big player in the fast food game, and it’s about time the city got its own.

We’ll keep you posted on details as they are released but look forward to finally having one of these outposts in Calgary.

Chipotle — Calgary

Address: 2791 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram