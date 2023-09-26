There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in the YEG area recently, and unfortunately, Chartier in Beaumont was set to be another one.

Well, it looks like that’s no longer the case.

“There’s good news and good news!” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Chartier restaurant @dinechartier is no longer closing!”

The post shares that an investor from Beaumont has stepped in and saved the day.

“Amazing news to wake up to this morning :).”

The team will be closed for a short period of time beginning on September 30 and will reopen at the end of October to “serve guests again for hopefully a very long time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chartier (@dinechartier)

Known for its rustic French vibe, this spot for food, drinks, and baked goods is known for serving Quebec classics. It’s also going to be retooling its menu, which is also very exciting news.

There were many reasons and more for the initial closing announcement, like cash flow challenges, that made it too hard to remain a sustainable restaurant. It’s great to see a solution so that we can continue to enjoy this restaurant that’s one of the best in the province.

This has been a popular and much-loved spot in Beaumont, Alberta. The menu includes many incredible items like poutine, smoked meat sandwiches, charcuterie, and more.

Go in and say bonjour because it’s no longer a final au revoir!

Chartier

Address: 5012 50th Street Unit 102, Beaumont

Instagram