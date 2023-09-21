FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood Events

Barrel Fest: Beer, cider, and food festival kicks off in Edmonton this month

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Sep 21 2023, 8:13 pm
Barrel Fest: Beer, cider, and food festival kicks off in Edmonton this month
@blindenthusiasmbeer/Instagram

Barrel Fest is here for its inaugural event!

This event will be taking place at 7727 98th Street NW on Saturday, September 23, from 1 to 5 pm.

In its first year, this event hosted by the Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Co. is a celebration of beers and ciders made inside wood barrels. Breweries and cideries from across Canada will be coming to YEG to showcase their stuff.

“This intimate festival will feature a number of unique beers, poured by the brewers that made them,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Every beer in the festival will have spent some time in wood.”

Some of the spots going will be Category 12 from Victoria, 2 Crows Brewing Co. from Halifax, Nokomis Craft Ale from Saskatchewan, Campio Brewing Company from Calgary, and more.

The food options haven’t been announced yet, but there will be some amazing options, as always. The Biera Market is here on site which is a fantastic place for bread, cheese, and more.

This brewery is known for its barrel-fermented and barrel-aged lagers at both of its locations (Monolith and Market).

Buy your tickets right here.

Barrel Fest

When: Saturday, September 23, from 1 to 5 pm
Where: 7727 98th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $35 per entry, $4 per pour

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.