Barrel Fest is here for its inaugural event!

This event will be taking place at 7727 98th Street NW on Saturday, September 23, from 1 to 5 pm.

In its first year, this event hosted by the Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Co. is a celebration of beers and ciders made inside wood barrels. Breweries and cideries from across Canada will be coming to YEG to showcase their stuff.

“This intimate festival will feature a number of unique beers, poured by the brewers that made them,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Every beer in the festival will have spent some time in wood.”

Some of the spots going will be Category 12 from Victoria, 2 Crows Brewing Co. from Halifax, Nokomis Craft Ale from Saskatchewan, Campio Brewing Company from Calgary, and more.

The food options haven’t been announced yet, but there will be some amazing options, as always. The Biera Market is here on site which is a fantastic place for bread, cheese, and more.

This brewery is known for its barrel-fermented and barrel-aged lagers at both of its locations (Monolith and Market).

When: Saturday, September 23, from 1 to 5 pm

Where: 7727 98th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $35 per entry, $4 per pour

Instagram