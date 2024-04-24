Cecily Eklund sticks up for Kane following criticism of Oilers forward

Following some recent criticism, Cecily Eklund has stepped in to support her close friend, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

The 2023-24 season has been a rocky one for Kane, who has taken criticism for a few different reasons, including some public spats with Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry on the Oilers bench. Recently, he took some heat for publicly revealing an injury he had been dealing with before the playoffs got underway.

Kane told reporters a day before the Oilers’ first-round series against the LA Kings that he is dealing with a sports hernia injury. Some, including Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, didn’t agree with him divulging such details ahead of the playoffs.

“As has been the case all of Kane’s career, too much drama, boys. Too much drama around Evander Kane,” Spector said on The Jason Gregor Show. “Useless drama. … This is needless drama that you don’t need starting the playoffs, that you don’t want in your dressing room. … He runs his course as the bringer of drama.”

Upon seeing this clip, many Oilers fans took to X to defend Kane, who, in what was considered an underwhelming season, still managed 24 goals in 77 games. The most notable support of all came from Eklund.

“‘Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.’ – Mr. Rogers.” Eklund wrote.

“anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me” – mr. rogers 🧡💙#childhoodcancer @evanderkane pic.twitter.com/eXsyoUXO3H — Simply Cecily (@simply_cecily) April 24, 2024

Eklund, 11, who is battling brain cancer, met Kane two seasons ago. The two have since formed a very close friendship, with the Oilers forward often spending time with her and her family, including going on a trip to Disney Land together last summer. Her tweet has gotten plenty of interaction, with several other fans coming to the defence of Kane.

even a little girl with cancer has to say something seeing all this hate on kane lol ya’ll are taking this way too far. — x – cait 💙🧡 (@reignusoking) April 24, 2024

The hate that Kane has been getting recently really makes me angry. I will forever be glad that he came to Edmonton and for how much he’s helped you, Cecily. Thanks for saying this, I completely agree with it! Kane’s an amazing person! — x – Finnian (@oilersjaysrule) April 24, 2024

We’re all big fans of YOU & Evander. 🙂 — Zak (@ZakTheOilersFan) April 24, 2024

Cecily thank you!!! This is the side of KANE that mst ignore. He does a lot for charity. Mad respect — K.L. 🇨🇦 (@KevinLa49979874) April 24, 2024

Cecil’s, everyone here loves you and Kaner! No agenda will prevail and be sure we want you to get better! God bless your life! — Diego (@diegoprbarros) April 24, 2024

Despite his injury, Kane was solid for the Oilers in their Game 1 victory over the LA Kings, registering six shots and two hits in the 7-4 win. He’ll look to get on the board tonight as the Oilers hope to take a 2-0 series lead.