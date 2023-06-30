CTV Edmonton anchor Carmen Leibel announces she's leaving

A CTV Edmonton anchor has announced she will be leaving her position, meaning evening TV news aficionados will have to say goodbye to the familiar face.

Carmen Leibel was the anchor of CTV News at Five alongside Geoff Hastings, and the longtime news personality made the announcement on Thursday that it would be her last show.

Leibel joined CTV Edmonton, then known as CFRN, back in 2004. She later joined the five o’clock newscast back in October 2017.

CTV Edmonton did another anchoring shakeup to its roster earlier this month, dropping CTV Morning Live co-anchor Ziyah Karmali, who held that spot since the fall of 2020.