Bell Media layoffs: CTV Edmonton morning show anchor Ziyah Karmali let go

A CTV morning show anchor in Edmonton has been let go as Bell Media announced massive cuts on Wednesday.

Daily Hive has learned that Ziyah Karmali, co-host of CTV Edmonton’s morning show, CTV Morning Live, has been laid off.

On the CTV Edmonton website, Karmali’s profile states that as of June 2023 “Ziyah is no longer with the company.”

Karmali is also noticeably absent from the CTV Morning Live cast list on the CTV News Edmonton team website.

Karmali had been on the morning show desk since November 2020.

Prior to her time on CTV Morning Live, she was also a weather anchor for CTV News Edmonton.

It was also announced on Wednesday that Edmonton sports radio network TSN 1260 would be shut down, along with Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Calgary’s Funny 1060, Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040, and London’s NewsTalk 1290.