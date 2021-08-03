Scaled-down Cariwest Festival splashes into Edmonton this weekend
One of Edmonton’s most colourful festivals kicks off this weekend, merging in-person and virtual events for the 2021 Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival.
The downtown Edmonton event kicks off on Friday, August 6, with a Caribbean Circus-inspired Friday Night watch party in Churchill Square.
The square will be open starting at 5:30 pm and will have activities for children. The live show starts at 7 pm, followed by the streaming of the virtual show on the big screen.
After the show, the movie Bazodee will be shown to the crowd and streamed.
Food trucks and non-alcoholic beverages will be onsite for those in attendance.
It’s encouraged to bring a chair with you for the watch party due to limited seating.
Saturday and Sunday includes an official watch party at Central Social Hall, with a Big People Party on Saturday evening at Central Social Hall. Tickets can be found here.
Cariwest Caribbean Arts Festival
When: August 6 to 8, 2021
Where: 14603 A 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton