Prepare for some delicious dishes, the province-wide dine-around festival, Alberta on the Plate, starts this weekend.

Each restaurant has a priced dinner for the festival menu, with suggested pairings to go with the dinner.

Alberta on the Plate has rounded up nearly 90 restaurants from 27 communities from across the province taking part in the third annual 10-day event.

The festival is held in conjunction with Alberta Local Food Week and highlights local and homegrown food.

The menus for each restaurants was unveiled at the start of August, and can be found here.

When: August 6, 2021, to August 15, 2021

Where: 88 restaurants in 27 communities across Alberta