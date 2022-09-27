Canada Basketball hosting two FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

Canada Basketball is coming to Edmonton.

The City of Champions was announced as the host site for both of Canada’s home games during the fifth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in November.

Canada, who is one win away from qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, hosts Venezuela on Thursday, November 10 and Panama on Sunday, November 13. Both games will be played at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and will also be broadcast on Sportsnet.

“We’re incredibly excited to have home court advantage in Edmonton, as the city is a long-standing partner of our program with a passionate basketball fan base ready to cheer us on as we work to punch our ticket to the FIBA World Cup in 2023,” Michael Bartlett, President & CEO, Canada Basketball, said in a release. “With our men’s team one win away from qualifying, Canada Basketball thanks the CEBL, City of Edmonton and Explore Edmonton for helping host these meaningful and exciting games.”

Breaking News!!🚨 We’re teaming up with our partners @CityofEdmonton and @CEBLeague where we will look to clinch a 2023 @FIBAWC berth on home soil in Edmonton on November 10 & 13! Keep your 👀’s out for tickets going on sale later this week!#CanadaBasketball #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/RKxXgTTRcb — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) September 27, 2022

Canada, currently slotted No. 15 in the FIBA World Ranking, is the only undefeated team in the Americas and sits atop Group E with an 8-0 record. Venezuela is 7-1, Argentina is 6-2, Dominican Republic is 5-3, Panama is 2-6, and Bahamas slots in at 2-6.

In total, 80 national teams play across six qualifying windows to qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. In all, 32 teams will participate in the tournament from August 25-September 10, 2023 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The Edmonton qualifiers are a joint effort between Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) in partnership with the City of Edmonton and Explore Edmonton.

“Edmonton is a city with a long, storied, history of basketball, and the Expo Centre is home to our two-time CEBL Champions, the Edmonton Stingers,” said Mike Morreale, CEO of the CEBL. “To have the Senior Men’s National Team playing on home soil for a chance to clinch a World Cup berth is a story that hasn’t been told for decades and one that could unfold in Edmonton. I would ask all our Stingers fans to come out and be part of something truly historic.”

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 12 pm MT, via Ticketmaster.