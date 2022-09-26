Raptors' Hernangomez reveals Gasol, Calderon helped him sign in Toronto

For many Toronto Raptors fans, recently signed Juancho Hernangomez represents a player who’s looking to find a roster spot on his sixth NBA team in just seven seasons.

Hernangomez inked a one-year deal with Toronto this offseason, and is looking to crack one of the team’s final roster spots in their upcoming training camp.

But for a casual NBA fan, they might simply know him as Bo Cruz, the fictional NBA prospect.

In his first acting role, Hernangomez played the co-lead role of Cruz alongside Adam Sandler in the 2022 Netflix movie Hustle.

While staying with his older NBA-playing brother Willy in Charlotte during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hernangomez decided to give the silver screen a try on the advice of his sister.

“[We were] at home doing nothing. They asked me for like three months before the casting,” Hernangomez said about how he decided on doing the role. “I got an interview with the director, with an acting teacher, and then an interview with Adam [Sandler]. They saw something, or any talent [in me].”

Hustle was released in June, to generally positive reviews. While Hernangomez was the most prevalent NBA player in the film, it also featured the likes of Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Brad Stevens, and Doc Rivers, among others.

“It was fun. It was tiring,” Hernangomez said of filming Hustle. “I mean we were shooting for two years, two summers, sometimes like 12 to 14 hour days shooting. But I met a lot of great people, it was a great experience that is going to last forever.”

Hernangomez is looking to follow in a list of his countrymen who have had success in Toronto, revealing today that he spoke to Marc Gasol, Jose Calderon, and former Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo (who is the longtime head coach of the Spanish men’s national team) before signing with the Raptors.

“Sergio was a big part of the process,” he added, also saying that he was a big fan of Vince Carter growing up. “We always wanted to be like [Carter], but we didn’t have the same bounce.”

Hernangomez and Scariolo were part of the Spanish roster that captured the EuroBasket title earlier this summer, which even earned a shoutout from Sandler himself. Hernangomez put up a team-high 27 points in the gold medal game, while his older brother was named the tournament MVP.

As for what drew him to the Raptors from an on-court perspective, Hernangomez shouted out the team’s positional versatility on offence and defence.

“I think it fits well to my game,” he said. “They don’t play [your standard positions]. Scottie Barnes can play point guard, Pascal [Siakam] can play point guard. It’s just about style and about working hard.”

Hernangomez averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 40 games in 2021-22, while splitting time between Utah, Boston, and San Antonio.

As well as anyone who’s been around the NBA, the former 15th overall pick knows that playing time or a roster spot isn’t guaranteed at this level. But ahead of Raptors’ training camp starting tomorrow, he’s got aspirations to find his niche this season on the team.

“It’s always the same goal in every team I go to — do my job with the basketball and help the team to win,” he said. “[I’m] trying to find my way to how I can help the team to [reach their goals] and how I can help the young guys to keep getting better.”