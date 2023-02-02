A massive new Big Box Outlet Store has opened in Edmonton

A liquidator store based in BC has expanded into Alberta, opening its first location in central Edmonton.

The Big Box Outlet Store currently has 11 locations across BC and has become well-known thanks to selling everything from new and manufacturer-direct to seasonal closeout, refurbished, and open-box items. Its selection includes electronics, fashion, outdoor gear, hardware, kitchenware, appliances, furniture, and even groceries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Box Outlet Store (@bigboxoutletstore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Box Outlet Store (@bigboxoutletstore)

“Many of our products fall into the ‘re-certified’ category, while other items are first-line goods or out-of-season products,” the company’s website stated.

It has multiple sort warehouses where the company inspects, tests, and re-certifies any item that arrives that is a previously opened “open box.”

You might also like: Some of episode three of "The Last of Us" was set in an abandoned Alberta neighbourhood

6 of the best places to skate in and around Edmonton

Banff named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world

“After this careful process, these items become re-stocked and available to our customers at a lower-than-retail price, of up to 70% off,” it added.

The Edmonton store is located at 11311 120 Street NW and on Thursday, February 2 from noon until 8 pm, it is holding a VIP Shopping Event where shoppers will get a $10 gift card for $50 spent.

