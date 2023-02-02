There's an Edmonton connection in this year's Grammy Award gift bags

Performers at the 65th annual Grammy Awards this weekend, including Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Sam Smith and Lizzo, will receive gift bags that have a connection to Edmonton.

ēcōMD, an Edmonton-based skincare company, will have three products featured in the awards show thank-you gifts. The skincare company offers a line of gentle, non-toxic and highly effective products made with natural and ethically sourced materials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecoMD Skincare (@ecomdskincare)

It’s no surprise Edmontonians know what they’re doing when it comes to skincare. We all keep a bottle of lotion handy to prevent our skin from literally cracking in the winter due to our harsh climate.

You might also like: Phil Darlington named to succeed Mike Sobel on Global Edmonton morning show

Calgary's Tate McRae just nabbed a ton of Juno nominations

"Skinamarink": Social media reactions to the viral horror sensation

Distinctive Assets, an LA-based entertainment marketing company, selected products and services for the gift bags based not only on luxury and quality but also on sustainability and inclusion.

“So many popular skincare and cosmeceutical products have a negative effect both on humans and the environment,” said Dr. Namita Rao.

“Our goal was to provide a truly effective alternative that’s clean and toxin-free.”

The packaging itself emphasizes glass over plastic bottles, no inserts, recyclable kraft boxes, and vegetable-based inks as part of their dedication to a natural and sustainable product.

By being included in the Grammys gift bag, ēcōMD hopes to gain some high-level exposure.

The three products included in the gift package are the Botanical Exfoliant, Vegan Retinol Serum, and Soothing Face Balm.

The Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 5 at 6 pm.