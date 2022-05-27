Budweiser giving free beer to Edmonton after Oilers win Battle of Alberta

Not only can Edmontonians celebrate the epic win for the Oilers against the Flames in the Battle of Alberta, but they can also celebrate Budweiser following through on its promise of giving free beer to the winning city. Cheers to that!

At the start of the series, Budweiser Canada joined the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton in a friendly bet in the rivalry between the teams, promising a “Bud on Us” to the winning city.

Well, the Oilers took the series Thursday night after a wicked overtime-winning goal by the legendary captain Connor McDavid. McJESUS alright!

The mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi, took to Twitter to *gently* remind Budweiser about the wager, and the company responded by saying, “A deal is a deal.” Party.

You might also like: Oilers fans lost it over Woodcroft waiting for Sutter after winning the Battle of Alberta

Well, Gretzky was wrong predicting Flames would beat the Oilers

Oilers fans in the Moss Pit sing happy birthday to super fan Ben (VIDEO)

A deal is a deal 😉. Stay tuned, Edmonton 🍻. https://t.co/Omu6g0MhtH — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) May 27, 2022

The first 10,000 fans of legal drinking age who live in the city that won the Battle of Alberta will have an opportunity to register online for $5 for a Bud on Us, according to the company’s website.

We’ll have to wait and see what further information Budweiser puts out on the free beer, but it sounds like a number of Oilers fans are going to be able to enjoy a cold one thanks to the team’s efforts.

The Oilers will move on to face the winner of Colorado and St. Louis, with Game 6 set for Friday evening.

The Oilers advanced to the Western Conference final for the first time since 2006, when the team went on to the Stanley Cup final.