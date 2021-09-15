Crack those eggs and pour the pancake batter. Popular Calgary-based breakfast restaurant, The Bro’Kin Yolk, has opened its first-ever Edmonton location.

The morning meal destination’s brand new location is at 1641 102 Street NW Edmonton, right by IKEA.

This outpost is The Bro’Kin Yolk’s fourth location in Alberta. The brand currently operates three restaurants in Calgary.

So dig into some breakfast poutine or classic eggs and bacon with some toast; whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed. What a great way to kick off a morning!

The Bro’Kin Yolk

Address: 1641 102 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-540-9070

Instagram