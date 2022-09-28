Popeyes Chicken officially opens in West Edmonton Mall today

Popeyes Chicken, one of the most popular fried chicken chains in North America, has opened a new store in Edmonton.

This new outpost is conveniently located inside West Edmonton Mall, in the Phase III food court.

This comes straight off the news of another highly popular fried chicken joint opening in Edmonton. YEG loves its fried chicken spots and there are some fantastic options.

The iconic chicken sandwich here is made with tender all-white meat chicken breast fillet, which is marinated in Louisiana seasoning and hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk coating. It comes served on a warm and toasted buttery brioche bun with crisp barrel-cured pickles and Classic or Spicy Mayonnaise.

Ghost Pepper Wings, chicken tenders, seafood, and signature sides like cajun fries, red beans and rice, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and more are just a few of the other menu options here.

Edmonton was the first city in Canada to see a Popeyes Chicken open and that wasn’t too long ago back in the fall of 2020. The expansion has been aggressive across Canada, with close to 15 locations in YEG alone.

Next time you’re in the massive mall and craving a Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich, there will be one right around the corner.

Popeyes Chicken – West Edmonton Mall

Address: Phase III Food Court – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

